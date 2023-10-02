Home States Odisha

Two-day conference of Berhampur University ends

At least 215 delegates presented papers at the event. A poetry reading session was also organised.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A two-day international conference on ‘Sustainable Environment and Interspecies Ecologies: Literature, Creativity, Theory and Praxis’ concluded at the Post Graduate Department of English at Berhampur University (BU) on Sunday.

Representatives from 12 countries apart from India participated in the conference. Prof Thomas Jay Lynn from Penn State University, Pennsylvania graced the event as chief guest. The inaugural session was chaired by the vice-chancellor (VC) of BU Prof Geetanjali Dash. In her address, the VC expounded on the imperative role of the younger generation in spearheading efforts to combat climate change.

At least 215 delegates presented papers at the event. A poetry reading session was also organised. Among others, Dr. Sunil Govinnage from Curtin University of Technology, Australia, Prof Miriam Adelman from the University of Parana, Brazil, Dr Patrycja Austin from University of Rzeszow, Poland and Prof Mridul Bordolai from the University of Assam participated.

