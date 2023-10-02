Youth’s body found floating in canal in Singhpur, family cries murder

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The body of a youth was found floating in a canal under mysterious circumstances in the Singhpur area under Binjharpur police limits here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Priyaranjan Dhal, a resident of Olei village in the district. The 27-year-old Priyaranjan was a driver by profession.

According to reports, some villagers who were on their way to the canal, spotted Priyaranjan’s body floating in the water body behind Kharasrota Mahavidyalaya near Singhpur which was tied with a rope to a tree. They informed the local police about the incident.

On being informed, Binjharpur police rushed to the spot and started an investigation with the help of a forensic team. Whether Priyaranjan was murdered or committed suicide has not been ascertained yet.

However, the family members of the deceased alleged that Priyaranjan had been murdered and his body dumped into the canal by some miscreants.

“Priyaranjan has been murdered. There should be a proper investigation into the incident and stern action taken against the culprits responsible for our child’s death,” said Debendra Dhal, uncle of the deceased.

