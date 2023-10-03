Bus falls off ghat road in Odisha, 36 injured

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI : At least 36 persons sustained injuries after a private bus fell off Bamunmala ghat road within Adava police limits in Gajapati district on Monday.

Sources said the bus was overloaded with over 40 passengers when it left Ladiguda for Adava. Near Kudukima village, the vehicle veered off the road and fell down. Hearing the loud sound of the bus hitting the ground, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers.

The injured were taken to nearby Birikote hospital. Those with minor injuries were discharged after first aid. The seriously injured passengers including three pregnant women were admitted to the DHH at Paralakhemundi.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, some passengers alleged that bus was moving at a very high speed and the driver lost control of the wheels at a sharp turn. Others claimed that the accident took place due to brake failure of the bus.

The bus driver reportedly fled after the mishap. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Truck plunges from bridge after tyre blowout

Bhawanipatna: A loaded truck fell off a bridge after one of its tyre burst near Phurlijharan in Kalahandi on Monday. While the driver is feared trapped under the truck, police rescued the seriously-injured helper and admitted him to hospital.

Sources said the truck was coming from Tikri side. Near the popular tourist spot Phurlijharan, the heavy vehicle careened off the bridge over a stream after a tyre blowout and plunged 20 feet below. Rescue operation was underway till reports last came in.

