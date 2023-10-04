BJP will fight 2024 elections on its own strength and show good results: Anurag Thakur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday asserted that BJP will fight the next election on its own strength in Odisha and the results will be very impressive. Thakur, who is on a state visit to attend several programmes in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with his senior cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan, said BJP has always fought elections on the strength of the party workers and given good results.

“Now the BJP is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is the most popular leader in the world with a 78 per cent rating. We will fight the 2024 elections with full vigour and you will see the outcome will be much better than the previous election even in Odisha,” he said.

Thakur was responding to a question if the BJP will give a walkover to the ruling BJD in the next election given the confusion prevailing among the saffron party workers about the political development after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

When his attention was drawn to the repeated ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-development’ remarks of the chief minister against Opposition political parties, Thakur said had it been the case, people would not have given a massive mandate to Modi, not just once but twice.

“In the last nine years, the Modi government has worked tirelessly for the welfare and development of the poor as a result of which 18.5 crore poor people have been lifted from below the poverty line which could not be done in the last 70 years. When the motto of the BJP is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, how could one say that the party is anti-people and anti-development,” he wondered.

“We are a pro-people and pro-poor government. If one per cent of people say something that does not matter because the people of the country have believed in Modi and his policies. The Prime Minister has proved by delivering the welfare needs of the people,” Thakur said.

