Dharna for trauma care centre enters second day

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The indefinite stir launched by residents of over 19 Gram Panchayats in the vicinity of Baisinga police station, outside the Baisinga health care centre entered the second day on Tuesday. They are demanding an immediate upgrade of the health care centre into a trauma care centre, given its proximity to National Highway No-18.

Protestors Prabodh Panda and Keshtramohan Panda said they have been requesting the transformation of the century-old healthcare centre into a Community Health Centre (CHC) for 25 years. “The upgradation to a CHC would result in improved healthcare services not only for residents of Baisinga but also for those from Betnoti and neighbouring Balasore district,” they added.

The protest gained momentum after the Health department decided to set up trauma care centres in different locations across the district. “We believe the Baisinga health care centre can be upgraded into a CHC and trauma care centre,” they demanded.

The residents further said, “We have repeatedly brought this matter to the attention of the Health department through the district administration. Unfortunately, our demand remains unfulfilled.” Despite two days of their ongoing indefinite strike, neither politicians nor officials have made efforts to address their concerns or intervene in the matter, said residents.

