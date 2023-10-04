Home States Odisha

Fake news claimed more lives than Covid-19: Anurag Thakur

BHUBANESWAR: Spreading fake news has taken more lives than the Covid-19 pandemic itself, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Tuesday while asking all to understand its seriousness.

Gracing the 40th foundation day of Sambad Group as the chief guest, Thakur said in today’s media landscape, it is difficult to ignore the growing concern of fake news that has become a plague for society.

“I am saying so because when I attended my first UN meeting as the I&B minister two years back during covid-19, a majority of the leaders from various parts of the world came out openly and said more than pandemic, it was infodemic. Fake news had claimed more lives than the pandemic itself,” he said.

Thakur said the damage fake news can cause is beyond our imagination. “Many people lose their lives because of this vicious propaganda. In some cases, people even commit suicide because of the fake news,” he said.

Thakur further recounted the prominent projection of the iconic Konark Wheel that mesmerised global leaders at the recently concluded G20 Summit and spoke on the funds the Narendra Modi government is spending for various development projects in Odisha.

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan in his address stressed the importance of respecting differences of opinion. “In a democracy, there will be debates and discussions and the opinions will be different. However, we must learn to respect differences of opinion,” he said.

