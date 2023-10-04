Man gets seven years in jail for murder of minor wife in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Additional district and sessions judge-cum-presiding officer of Special Court under the POCSO Act, Baripada on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a minor girl whom he forcibly married and later killed over dowry demands.

Judge Sumita Jena while pronouncing the sentence also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on Gopal Chandra Mahalick, the convict. Gopal who belongs to Salagon within Baisinga police limits would have to serve an additional jail term of four months if he failed to pay.

As per case records, Gopal kidnapped the minor from the Basta area in Balasore on June 23, 2021 and forcibly married her. When the minor went missing, her parents filed a complaint against Gopal in the local police station on July 3, 2021. After the FIR was lodged, Gopal along with his parents threatened to kill the minor and her parents if they disclosed the matter before police.

After marriage, Gopal demanded Rs 5 lakh as dowry from the victim’s parents which they were unable to pay. On December 1, the parents of the girl received a call informing them that their daughter was serious and being shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) at Baripada. They rushed to the hospital only to find her dead.

They lodged an FIR with Baisinga police after the accused along with his parents was arrested. A case was registered under sections 363, 366, 498-A, 304(B) and 305 of the Indian Penal Code, section 6 of the POCSO Act and section 9 of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act against the trio. Gopal’s parents, however, were acquitted of the charges due to lack of evidence.

BARIPADA: Additional district and sessions judge-cum-presiding officer of Special Court under the POCSO Act, Baripada on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a minor girl whom he forcibly married and later killed over dowry demands. Judge Sumita Jena while pronouncing the sentence also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on Gopal Chandra Mahalick, the convict. Gopal who belongs to Salagon within Baisinga police limits would have to serve an additional jail term of four months if he failed to pay. As per case records, Gopal kidnapped the minor from the Basta area in Balasore on June 23, 2021 and forcibly married her. When the minor went missing, her parents filed a complaint against Gopal in the local police station on July 3, 2021. After the FIR was lodged, Gopal along with his parents threatened to kill the minor and her parents if they disclosed the matter before police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After marriage, Gopal demanded Rs 5 lakh as dowry from the victim’s parents which they were unable to pay. On December 1, the parents of the girl received a call informing them that their daughter was serious and being shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) at Baripada. They rushed to the hospital only to find her dead. They lodged an FIR with Baisinga police after the accused along with his parents was arrested. A case was registered under sections 363, 366, 498-A, 304(B) and 305 of the Indian Penal Code, section 6 of the POCSO Act and section 9 of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act against the trio. Gopal’s parents, however, were acquitted of the charges due to lack of evidence.