Home States Odisha

Nine women arrested with 30 kg ganja in Kandhamal

During questioning, the women said they were new into the trade and had been paid by drug mafias to transport the ganja from Phiringia to Berhampur.

Published: 04th October 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

The nine accused who have been forwarded to court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: G.Udayagiri police in Kandhamal district apprehended nine women for allegedly transporting a large quantity of ganja on a private bus on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by IIC Ajay Swain intercepted the bus at Kalinga village and seized approximately 30 kgs of ganja concealed among their belongings.

During questioning, the women said they were new to the trade and had been paid by drug mafias to transport the ganja from Phiringia to Berhampur. However, the women were unable to provide details about the identities of the drug mafias, as they had only been instructed that the narcotics would be collected from them in Berhampur.

The police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and assigned sub-inspector Ananta Pradhan to investigate the matter. The nine suspects were forwarded to court on Monday, and their family members will be interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

This incident comes on the heels of a series of arrests related to ganja trafficking, including the recent detention of a high school student in Rayagada who was found with over 20 kg ganja at a railway station. Additionally, Gajapati police have arrested school dropout students in similar cases.

The ganja trade has become a lucrative option for quick profits in southern districts, with official sources reporting over Rs 100 crore worth of ganja plantations and contraband seizures in Rayagada and Kandhamal districts in the last six months alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DrugsGanjaKandhamal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp