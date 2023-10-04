Odisha lost 698 elephants, 7 tigers in 8 years: Minister Pradip Kumar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha lost at least 698 elephants in the last eight years. Seven tigers and 48 leopards also died during the period. Disease, electrocution, train accidents, road mishaps and poaching are the primary causes of death of these flagship species between 2015-16 and 2023-24, Forest and Environment minister Pradip Kumar Amat informed the Assembly.

At least 602 people also died in elephant-human conflict in the state in five years between 2018-19 and 2022-23. Besides, 127 domestic animals have also been killed, while 9,611 houses were damaged in the conflict, he said. As per the last elephant census in 2017, the state has 1,976 jumbos. Similarly, the state has 780 big cats, including 20 tigers, the minister informed.

“Efforts are on to check unnatural death of elephants, tigers and other wild animals. The state government is taking measures to protect their habitat,” he said underlining that more inviolate space, grassland, and artificial ponds are being created in forest areas while the focus is also on the plantation of fruit-bearing trees and increasing prey base. To check poaching, the minister said, anti-poaching camps have been set up while special quads are engaged for regular patrolling in sensitive areas. The government is also emphasising public awareness and use of technology to track the movement of elephants as well as poachers, Amat said.

The state government is planning its elephant census in May next year while it has already set in motion the process to conduct its own tiger count exercise after the All India Tiger Estimation report put the big cat figure of the state at 20.

