Orissa HC seeks litigation policy by October 19

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to come up with a clear litigation policy by October 19. The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice BR Sarangi issued the direction on a PIL registered suo motu by it.

Considering the greater public interest and cause of the substantive justice, the high court had treated the situation arising out of delay in filing responses to notices or counters as a PIL. Noting that a very “bad situation” was prevailing in the state, the chief justice said it was imperative that Odisha should amend its ‘State Litigation Policy’ on a priority basis.

The bench issued the direction and fixed the deadline after Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija sought time to relook into the bad situation and come back with a solution that will be workable.

Accordingly, the bench directed the state government to come up with a “comprehensive statement” on change in the state litigation policy by the next date (October 19). The PIL assumes significance as government litigation reportedly constitutes nearly half of all cases. It has also contributed to judicial backlog thus affecting the justice delivery system in Odisha.

