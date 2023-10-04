Pradhan, Thakur unveil martyrs’ memorial plaque

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur participated in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme on the campus of Utkal University here on Tuesday and paid tribute to the great freedom fighters of the state.

Addressing a function, Thakur said holy soil is being collected from different parts of the country including Odisha in which the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ memorial will be built near India Gate, New Delhi. “This memorial will make you all proud like the National War Memorial and Kartavya Path,” he added.

Highlighting the success of India’s G-20 leadership, the I&B Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the majestic Konark wheel as a backdrop while welcoming the leaders of G-20, which has made Odisha proud. Thakur administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the gathering and urged the youth to abide by the pledge and be the change agent of New India. “Youth are the driving force of our country. India aims to have the world’s largest skilled youth power,” he added.

In his address, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, Meri Maati Mera Desh is an initiative to remember our great sons of the soil. He remembered the luminaries of Odisha namely, Jayee Rajaguru, Buxi Jagabandhu, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik, Baji Rout, Madhusudan Das, Gopabandhu Das and their contribution in the freedom movement.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the students of Utkal University for participating in large numbers in this campaign. The two ministers felicitated family members of brave martyrs and unveiled a memorial plaque dedicated to the brave martyrs of Odisha on the occasion.

