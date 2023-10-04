Sub-routes along highways in Odisha to ensure safety of school kids

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The lives of thousands of school children in various areas of Jagatsinghpur district are at risk due to the absence of essential road safety measures, including speed breakers and signage near school entrances close to main roads. To address this critical issue, the district administration has identified 110 schools with main gates situated alongside roads and initiated plans to establish new sub-routes to prevent accidents.

At a recent meeting held by the district administration, which included representatives from the transport department, a comprehensive discussion took place regarding the safety of school children. Among the measures discussed were the installation of speed breakers at accident-prone spots and the placement of signboards to enhance child safety. Collector Parul Patwari shared that these 110 schools, with their main gates near roadways, were a top priority for the administration’s safety efforts.

Renewal of driving licenses for individuals over 40 years of age, and strict enforcement of penalties for drivers using cell phones while driving will be ensured by both the police and Transport department, the meeting decided, besides seeking the establishment of a parliamentary constituency committee on road safety issues.

The situation called for attention following a tragic incident in the Subarnapur district where a student lost life to a speeding car due to the school’s location near the roadside. In response to the incident, the state government issued directives to the School and Mass Education department, as well as local administrations, to identify schools with gates facing State Highways and National Highways and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of school children.

JAGATSINGHPUR: The lives of thousands of school children in various areas of Jagatsinghpur district are at risk due to the absence of essential road safety measures, including speed breakers and signage near school entrances close to main roads. To address this critical issue, the district administration has identified 110 schools with main gates situated alongside roads and initiated plans to establish new sub-routes to prevent accidents. At a recent meeting held by the district administration, which included representatives from the transport department, a comprehensive discussion took place regarding the safety of school children. Among the measures discussed were the installation of speed breakers at accident-prone spots and the placement of signboards to enhance child safety. Collector Parul Patwari shared that these 110 schools, with their main gates near roadways, were a top priority for the administration’s safety efforts. Renewal of driving licenses for individuals over 40 years of age, and strict enforcement of penalties for drivers using cell phones while driving will be ensured by both the police and Transport department, the meeting decided, besides seeking the establishment of a parliamentary constituency committee on road safety issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The situation called for attention following a tragic incident in the Subarnapur district where a student lost life to a speeding car due to the school’s location near the roadside. In response to the incident, the state government issued directives to the School and Mass Education department, as well as local administrations, to identify schools with gates facing State Highways and National Highways and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of school children.