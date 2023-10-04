Two including three-year-old killed in wall collapse in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/SAMBALPUR: Two persons including a three-year-old girl died in separate incidents of wall collapse in Kalahandi and Sambalpur districts on Monday. The deceased were identified as Kabyarani Majhi (3) of Tentulikhunti village within Ampani police limits in Kalahandi and 41-year-old Babrubahan Bag of Baunsara in Sambalpur’s Dhama area.

Sources said after Kabyarani’s father Purandar Dhangada Majhi went to work in his farmland, the kid decided to visit her grandparents. On her way, she took a rest in an abandoned clubhouse of the village. All of a sudden, the wall of the house collapsed on her.

Locals rescued her from the debris in critical condition and rushed Koksara community health centre where she was declared dead. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dharamgarh D Chopdar said a case was registered in Ampani police station in this connection and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, Babrubahan was sleeping with his wife Sarita and two daughters Anuaska (9) and Aniska (2) in the night when a wall of collapsed on them due to heavy rains. Neighbours rushed the injured family to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital where Babrubahan was declared dead.

