Home States Odisha

Two including three-year-old killed in wall collapse in Odisha

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dharamgarh D Chopdar said a case was registered in Ampani police station in connection to this and further investigation is underway.

Published: 04th October 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

The collapsed wall of the abandoned club house in Tentulikhunti village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/SAMBALPUR: Two persons including a three-year-old girl died in separate incidents of wall collapse in Kalahandi and Sambalpur districts on Monday. The deceased were identified as Kabyarani Majhi (3) of Tentulikhunti village within Ampani police limits in Kalahandi and 41-year-old Babrubahan Bag of Baunsara in Sambalpur’s Dhama area.

Sources said after Kabyarani’s father Purandar Dhangada Majhi went to work in his farmland, the kid decided to visit her grandparents. On her way, she took a rest in an abandoned clubhouse of the village. All of a sudden, the wall of the house collapsed on her.

Locals rescued her from the debris in critical condition and rushed Koksara community health centre where she was declared dead. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dharamgarh D Chopdar said a case was registered in Ampani police station in this connection and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, Babrubahan was sleeping with his wife Sarita and two daughters Anuaska (9) and Aniska (2) in the night when a wall of collapsed on them due to heavy rains. Neighbours rushed the injured family to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital where Babrubahan was declared dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidentWall Collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp