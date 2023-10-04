Utility complex at GMU to be unveiled this month

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The proposed utility complex on the premises of Gangadhar Meher University which was proposed to provide recreational facilities and essential services to the students of the varsity under one roof is likely to be inaugurated this month.

Deputy registrar Uma Charan Pati said, “The work of the utility complex is in the final stages now. The building is likely to be handed over to us by mid-October. We are now planning to inaugurate the complex by the end of this month.”

However, no decision has been taken yet regarding the allotment of the shop rooms in the utility complex. The matter will be raised in the Syndicate meeting and a decision will be taken after consulting with the members, he added.

The utility complex built at a cost of Rs 4.35 crore, has been developed over an area of 594.750 square metres on the premises of the varsity. The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) is executing the work on the complex.

The construction of the three-storey building was started in August 2021, after the demolition of an old building on the same land which was functioning as the office of the regional director (RD), Higher Education, adjacent to the varsity auditorium.

The complex will house facilities like a bank, an ATM, a post office, a gym, a food court for the students, and essential stores including stationery and general items shop for the students. The ground floor of the building will be a dedicated parking area.

A student leader, Chuman Pradhan said, “Though several infrastructures have been developed in the varsity in last few years, GMU still lacks some of the basic student-centric amenities like a canteen and an ATM. We hope that the varsity authorities act swiftly to implement the facilities as per the proposal.”

We hope the construction quality of the building is up to the mark unlike the varsity auditorium, which has been inaugurated but still unusable, Pradhan added.

