Broken concrete plaque kills Class 1 kid in Odisha government school

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A Class I student reportedly died after the concrete plaque of a road project fell on him during school hours in Bhadrak’s Dhusuri on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as six-year-old Ashit Nayak, son of Ranjan Nayak of Uchapada village. The tragic incident took place at around 2 PM outside Uchpada Primary School within Dhusuri police limits.

Sources said during the recess, Ashit went outside to meet his grandmother who works as the school cook. The kid met her just outside the school. While returning, the broken concrete plaque placed atop the school wall fell on him. The boy sustained head injuries and became unconscious.

Other students raised an alarm following which school staff reached the spot and rushed Ashit to Asurali Primary Health Centre. As his condition was critical, he was immediately referred to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

A school teacher on condition of anonymity said the concrete plaque was of a road project near the school. After it was damaged, the contractor kept it atop the school boundary wall.

Locals blamed the school authorities and the contractor for the boy’s death. “The kid died due to the callous attitude of school staff who allowed the contractor to place the broken plaque on the boundary wall,” they alleged.

IIC of Dhusuri police station Banani Biswal said the boy’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

