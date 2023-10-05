CBI case against Sambandh Finserve for cheating eight lenders of Rs 141.88 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against M/S Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd (SFPL) based in Raghunathpali, its MD and CEO Deepak Kindo of Rajgangpur, his wife Amrita Kumari Dixit, company’s former independent director Vinod Jha and unknown public servants/persons for allegedly cheating lenders to the tune of Rs 141.88 crore.

On behalf of other lenders like Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Limited (MUDRA), UCO, SBI, Canara and IDBI banks and three subsidiaries of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) had lodged a complaint with the central agency against SFPL.

In the complaint, the senior management of SFPL is accused of inflating figures of assets under management (AUM) to Rs 391 crore to obtain loans/credit facilities from various public sector/private banks and central/private financial institutions. However, the actual AUM of SFPL was around Rs 140 crore.

The gap of Rs 250 crore in AUM was non-existent and managed by Kindo through fictitious disbursements and withdrawals. It is further alleged there were unauthorised withdrawals of cash and diversion of funds of the company to unknown entities and persons, read the FIR of the CBI.

After receiving allegations of irregularities, the board of directors of SFPL appointed M/S Ernst and Young to conduct an investigation into the matter. In November 2020, Ernst and Young submitted a report revealing that Kindo and other accused persons had siphoned off and diverted funds from SFPL.

As per the report, the accused transferred funds of SFPL to promoter-affiliated entities/individuals and created dummy loan portfolios through the forging of records and statements of account of the company. They instructed the accounts team of the company to transfer the funds to representatives of promoter-affiliated entities and Amrita for which no accounting entry was recorded.

CBI’s verification further revealed that Kindo, Amrita, Vinod and unknown public servants/persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat SIDBI and eight other lenders between 2016 and 2020. The central agency has registered a case in this connection under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against M/S Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd (SFPL) based in Raghunathpali, its MD and CEO Deepak Kindo of Rajgangpur, his wife Amrita Kumari Dixit, company’s former independent director Vinod Jha and unknown public servants/persons for allegedly cheating lenders to the tune of Rs 141.88 crore. On behalf of other lenders like Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Limited (MUDRA), UCO, SBI, Canara and IDBI banks and three subsidiaries of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) had lodged a complaint with the central agency against SFPL. In the complaint, the senior management of SFPL is accused of inflating figures of assets under management (AUM) to Rs 391 crore to obtain loans/credit facilities from various public sector/private banks and central/private financial institutions. However, the actual AUM of SFPL was around Rs 140 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The gap of Rs 250 crore in AUM was non-existent and managed by Kindo through fictitious disbursements and withdrawals. It is further alleged there were unauthorised withdrawals of cash and diversion of funds of the company to unknown entities and persons, read the FIR of the CBI. After receiving allegations of irregularities, the board of directors of SFPL appointed M/S Ernst and Young to conduct an investigation into the matter. In November 2020, Ernst and Young submitted a report revealing that Kindo and other accused persons had siphoned off and diverted funds from SFPL. As per the report, the accused transferred funds of SFPL to promoter-affiliated entities/individuals and created dummy loan portfolios through the forging of records and statements of account of the company. They instructed the accounts team of the company to transfer the funds to representatives of promoter-affiliated entities and Amrita for which no accounting entry was recorded. CBI’s verification further revealed that Kindo, Amrita, Vinod and unknown public servants/persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat SIDBI and eight other lenders between 2016 and 2020. The central agency has registered a case in this connection under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.