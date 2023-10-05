Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore for javelin star Kishore Jena

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Kishore Jena bagging a historic silver medal at the 19th Asian Games, the Odisha government announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for the javelin star. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the reward was in recognition of his stellar performance, perseverance and determination.

“I congratulate him on his win at the Asian Games and also qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Kishore’s triumph not only reflects personal excellence but also serves as an inspiration for budding athletes across the country,” he said. The Odisha CM assured all support for Kishore for his preparation for the Olympics next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Kishore for his medal-winning achievement.

Earlier in the day, the star athlete’s family was tense. “We held a puja. As the event started, our family and relatives gathered in one room and watched the telecast,” said his sister Itishree Sundara. She said the family was extremely happy and proud. “Our family is missing him a lot due to his preparation for the Asian Games. He has not visited his home for the last two years. In our family, he is the only athlete. We are eagerly waiting to welcome him to the village,” she added.

Coach Samarjit Singh Malhi is waiting to congratulate his pupil too. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said “Today, I am eagerly waiting to congratulate Kishore for the first time. He has proved that he is a true fighter, with the mental strength to overcome any odds,” Malhi said. In the last week of his training, he said, Kishore suffered a hamstring injury which was a matter of concern. But he overcame and made the country proud, said a beaming Malhi.

