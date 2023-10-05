Odisha CM nod to 429 roads in residential colonies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved 429 road projects connecting different residential colonies of Bhubaneswar, Jatni and Balianta blocks. The chief minister has directed authorities concerned to ensure the projects, estimated at Rs 39.25 crore, are completed within three months. Residents of the colonies had met 5T secretary VK Pandian during his visit to Khurda district on August 23 to draw his attention towards the condition of the roads and frequent power disruptions in the areas.

They had submitted their grievance petitions to Pandian. A technical team was constituted and sent to the places to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the problems faced by the residents of the colonies. The technical team had submitted a report identifying the 429 roads having a length of 80 km for upgradation and repair.

After receiving the report, the 5T secretary discussed the matter with the residents on September 27. Official sources said residential colonies have come up in the Balianta and Jatni blocks due to the rise in the population of Bhubaneswar city. Repair of roads connecting the residential areas and electricity were long-standing demands of the people residing in these colonies. Out of these, 140 roads are in Bhubaneswar block while 246 and 43 are in Jatni and Balianta respectively. Over three lakh people will benefit from the projects.

