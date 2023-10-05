Home States Odisha

One drowns in stone quarry, loses life in Odisha

The deceased’s wife filed a formal complaint at the Rasol police station, demanding compensation and action against the driver responsible for the mishap.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a heartbreaking incident, a 51-year-old man, working as a helper in a tipper, lost his life when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a water-filled pit in a stone quarry on Wednesday. He has been identified as Ballava Nayak from Budalu village under Rasol police station.

Hindol sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dipak Jena explained that Nayak was working as a helper in a tipper engaged in a stone quarry operation near Karanda village. Tragedy struck in the early hours of the day when the tipper veered off the road and sank into a water-filled pit. While the others including labourers and drivers managed to escape, Nayak drowned and lost his life.

