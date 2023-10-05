One drowns in stone quarry, loses life in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a heartbreaking incident, a 51-year-old man, working as a helper in a tipper, lost his life when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a water-filled pit in a stone quarry on Wednesday. He has been identified as Ballava Nayak from Budalu village under Rasol police station.

Soon after the incident, villagers in the area gathered at the site to demand compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the company owner. The deceased’s wife filed a formal complaint at the Rasol police station, demanding compensation and action against the driver responsible for the mishap.

Hindol sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dipak Jena explained that Nayak was working as a helper in a tipper engaged in a stone quarry operation near Karanda village. Tragedy struck in the early hours of the day when the tipper veered off the road and sank into a water-filled pit. While the others including labourers and drivers managed to escape, Nayak drowned and lost his life.

