ORMAS organises buyer-seller meet

The meet provided a platform to increase the visibility of producer groups and enhance their understanding on various opportunities to market the products in rural and urban areas.

Published: 05th October 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

The buyer seller meet organised by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS)-Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to empower rural women producers and stimulate economic growth among rural communities, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS)-Cuttack organised a ‘buyer-seller meet’ on Wednesday at Odisha State Maritime Museum.

ORMAS said the aim of the event was to act as an interface and bring together buyers and sellers from diverse sectors to foster partnerships, exchange ideas and drive economic development in rural areas. The meet provided a platform to increase the visibility of producer groups and enhance their understanding of various opportunities to market the products in rural and urban areas.

It will help rural producers garner knowledge about appropriate value addition, product development/diversification, brand promotion and existing retail sale channels, said ORMAS.

Various private companies participated in the event and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between them and the producer groups to engage in long-term business operations.

CDO-cum-executive officer, Cuttack Zilla parishad, Subash Chandra Ray, and ORMAS joint CEO, Bipin Behari Rout were present. Several additional block development officers of Cuttack district and rural women producers participated in the event.

