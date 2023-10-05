Outrage as students of Raghunathpur school served biscuits in noon meals

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Much to the discontentment of students and parents, biscuits were served instead of cooked meals during the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) programme in the decade-old Raghunathpur Government Primary School in Baripada on Tuesday.

At least 35 out of 64 students, from Class I to V of the school, located 2.5 km from the collector’s office and the District Education Office (DEO), were present on the day as per the official attendance report and had to make do with biscuits on the day.

Contrarily, in-charge headmistress Gitarani Acharya said since there was low attendance of students, falling below 10, biscuits were served. This decision was taken despite eggs being on the menu for the day, sources said.

According to students, this practice has been ongoing for several months, and they have grown tired of consuming biscuits for lunch during the MDM. Some students even raised concerns about the lack of school uniforms, attributing it to the negligence of teachers.

Reliable sources disclosed that teachers allegedly inflate attendance numbers, submitting false reports to authorities. The school’s cook explained that she was directed by the in-charge headmistress to serve biscuits that day.

Contacted, district education officer Purnachandra Sethy condemned the incident and promised a thorough inquiry, assuring stern action against the teachers who are responsible for such lapse.

It is pertinent to mention that in the Betnoti block under the Badasahi constituency in the Mayurbhanj district, students were served puffed rice and dal instead of cooked rice in their MDM meals. The headmistress of the school was suspended for neglecting her duty after students complained to their parents on June 23.

