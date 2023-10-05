PRI members up in arms against bauxite mining at Nageswari Mali hills

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The PRI members of Nandapur block, on Wednesday, went to the Koraput collector’s office with the demand to stop bauxite mining activities done at Nageswari Mali hills. Accusing the state government of adopting double standards, they submitted a memorandum urging the collector to protect the region’s unique ecosystem and cultural heritage.

Expressing concern, Balda gram panchayat sarpanch Vikram Sisa highlighted the visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the Nageswari hill in 2008.“During his visit, the CM appreciated the natural beauty of the mountain, emphasised the need to preserve the forest caves, and declared it as a potential eco-tourism destination. Subsequently, over Rs 40 crore have been invested in developing the place,” the sarpanch added.

To prove his point, Sisa cited a Letter of Intent issued to a private mining company after the e-auction process in February 2023, which further fuelled their concerns about bauxite mining in the area. Former Zilla Parishad (ZP) member Karthik Khemudu emphasised the significance of the Nageswari hill for the livelihoods of people in five panchayats - Balda, Bheja, Kulabir, Atanda, and Badel.

Additionally, neighbouring villages rely on the perennial spring water from Nageswari hill for vegetable cultivation and drinking water. Besides, the Nageswari deity is worshipped by people all around the place, he added. The team expressed its opposition to mining activity on the Nageswari hill and threatened that the protest would be stronger in the coming days if the district administration fails to pay heed to their demand.

