Home States Odisha

PRI members up in arms against bauxite mining at Nageswari Mali hills

Expressing concern, Balda gram panchayat sarpanch Vikram Sisa highlighted the visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the Nageswari hill in 2008.

Published: 05th October 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

PRI members outside the Koraput collectorate on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The PRI members of Nandapur block, on Wednesday, went to the Koraput collector’s office with the demand to stop bauxite mining activities done at Nageswari Mali hills. Accusing the state government of adopting double standards, they submitted a memorandum urging the collector to protect the region’s unique ecosystem and cultural heritage.

Expressing concern, Balda gram panchayat sarpanch Vikram Sisa highlighted the visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the Nageswari hill in 2008.“During his visit, the CM appreciated the natural beauty of the mountain, emphasised the need to preserve the forest caves, and declared it as a potential eco-tourism destination. Subsequently, over Rs 40 crore have been invested in developing the place,” the sarpanch added.

To prove his point, Sisa cited a Letter of Intent issued to a private mining company after the e-auction process in February 2023, which further fuelled their concerns about bauxite mining in the area. Former Zilla Parishad (ZP) member Karthik Khemudu emphasised the significance of the Nageswari hill for the livelihoods of people in five panchayats - Balda, Bheja, Kulabir, Atanda, and Badel.

Additionally, neighbouring villages rely on the perennial spring water from Nageswari hill for vegetable cultivation and drinking water. Besides, the Nageswari deity is worshipped by people all around the place, he added. The team expressed its opposition to mining activity on the Nageswari hill and threatened that the protest would be stronger in the coming days if the district administration fails to pay heed to their demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
miningPRINageswari Mali hills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp