Sambalpur Municipal Corporation plans to revamp 87 neglected water bodies

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In an initiative to revive the neglected water bodies in the city, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to take up renovation of at least 87 water bodies within its limit.SMC Commissioner, Vedbhushan said a total of 87 water bodies have been identified for now. “We are in the stage of preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for the majority of them. Alongside, the drone survey and bathymetric survey have already been conducted on most of the identified water bodies and the rest will be completed soon. The renovation work will be entirely executed by the SMC.”

While the population of Sambalpur was largely dependent on these water bodies for their daily chores until a few decades back, due to the negligence of the public as well as the administration, several water bodies are now in a deplorable state. Most of them have been encroached on filled with filth, weeds and silt. The majority of them are also unfit for human use now.

Official sources informed that funds have already been released for the purpose. While desiltation would be a major task for almost all the water bodies, the embankments would also need to be strengthened. Similarly, pathways will be constructed on the embankment and measures taken to ensure that people do not dump waste into the water bodies after the renovation. The restoration will improve the climate of the surrounding area.

The commissioner further said, “We will try relying on natural methodology for the renovation work, which is also a key aspect of the ‘Ama Pokhari’ scheme. Use of organic methods will help us save cost from concretisation and make the renovation more sustainable.”

Earlier in 2019, the SMC had taken up restoration work of multiple ponds in the city with the help of SHGs. Though most of the ponds were cleaned, they again fell to the old state following the Covid outbreak due to lack of maintenance.

SAMBALPUR: In an initiative to revive the neglected water bodies in the city, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to take up renovation of at least 87 water bodies within its limit.SMC Commissioner, Vedbhushan said a total of 87 water bodies have been identified for now. “We are in the stage of preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for the majority of them. Alongside, the drone survey and bathymetric survey have already been conducted on most of the identified water bodies and the rest will be completed soon. The renovation work will be entirely executed by the SMC.” While the population of Sambalpur was largely dependent on these water bodies for their daily chores until a few decades back, due to the negligence of the public as well as the administration, several water bodies are now in a deplorable state. Most of them have been encroached on filled with filth, weeds and silt. The majority of them are also unfit for human use now. Official sources informed that funds have already been released for the purpose. While desiltation would be a major task for almost all the water bodies, the embankments would also need to be strengthened. Similarly, pathways will be constructed on the embankment and measures taken to ensure that people do not dump waste into the water bodies after the renovation. The restoration will improve the climate of the surrounding area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The commissioner further said, “We will try relying on natural methodology for the renovation work, which is also a key aspect of the ‘Ama Pokhari’ scheme. Use of organic methods will help us save cost from concretisation and make the renovation more sustainable.” Earlier in 2019, the SMC had taken up restoration work of multiple ponds in the city with the help of SHGs. Though most of the ponds were cleaned, they again fell to the old state following the Covid outbreak due to lack of maintenance.