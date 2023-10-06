Government reward a great motivation: Kishore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kishore Jena, who scripted history by clinching a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, was disturbed when his second throw was declared a foul. He thanked Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist, for standing by him and suggesting a referral.

“My second throw was declared a foul by the referee. I was a bit disturbed but Neeraj Bhai told me it was a right throw and asked me to opt for a referral. Later the decision was revoked,” he told The New Indian Express on Thursday.

Kishore thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for announcing a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore. “I thank the state government and CM sir. The way he (CM) has extended support to sportspersons will motivate young players of my state”, the 29-year-old of Kothasahi in Puri said.

The javelin star remembers he was a little tense before the big day. “ I was wondering what will happen today. However, Neeraj bhai stood by me and encouraged me with his words,” he says. He thanked his coach, Samarjeet Singh Malhi, his family and well-wishers.

“By the grace of Lord Jagannath and with the support and hard work of Samarjit Singh sir, the blessings of my family members and well-wishers helped me reach a new height in my sporting career”, he said.

