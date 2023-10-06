Home States Odisha

Government reward a great motivation: Kishore

Kishore thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for announcing a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore. He also thanked Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist, for standing by him and suggesting a referral.

Published: 06th October 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indian javelin thrower Kishore Jena. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kishore Jena, who scripted history by clinching a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, was disturbed when his second throw was declared a foul. He thanked Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist, for standing by him and suggesting a referral.

“My second throw was declared a foul by the referee. I was a bit disturbed but Neeraj Bhai told me it was a right throw and asked me to opt for a referral. Later the decision was revoked,” he told The New Indian Express on Thursday.   

Kishore thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for announcing a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore. “I thank the state government and CM sir. The way he (CM) has extended support to sportspersons will motivate young players of my state”, the 29-year-old of Kothasahi in Puri said.

The javelin star remembers he was a little tense before the big day. “ I was wondering what will happen today. However, Neeraj bhai stood by me and encouraged me with his words,” he says. He thanked his coach, Samarjeet Singh Malhi, his family and well-wishers.

“By the grace of Lord Jagannath and with the support and hard work of Samarjit Singh sir, the blessings of my family members and well-wishers helped me reach a new height in my sporting career”, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian GamesNeeraj ChopraJavelinKishore Jena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp