Home States Odisha

Mysterious deaths: Probe progress tardy

Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra has denied any link between the two death cases of and Assistant Collector and an assistant SI, emphasising that they occurred in separate police station areas.

Published: 06th October 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops, crime investigation, probe

Image used for illustrative purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Though the mysterious deaths of assistant collector (AC) Sushmita Minz (35) and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Alice Narmi Lugun (37) have escalated into a significant political issue, the police investigations into both cases have made little headway.

After the body of the tribal lady AC was found in the Sensory Park pond on September 19, the Plant Site police reportedly struggled to make progress in their investigation for 10 days. Consequently, the case was transferred to a team led by Investigative Unit on Crime Against Women (IUCAW) deputy SP Banita Majhi, with the oversight of an additional SP-ranked officer.

Fresh inquiries into the AC’s case commenced on September 30, and on Wednesday, IUCAW DSP at the District Police Office (DPO) recorded statements from Gurundia BDO Bernadeth Lakra and Gurundia CDPO P Ekka. Both of these tribal women officers were mentioned, along with the Sundargarh collector and Rourkela ADM, in a police complaint filed by the AC’s brother, Sandip Minz.

According to reports, the BDO mentioned that, on the collector’s instruction, she and the CDPO had visited the AC’s residence on September 17 to meet her. Failing to locate her, they informed her family, stating that she was experiencing mental instability and had engaged in a heated argument with someone at the office of the Rourkela ADM. However, additional details from the statement remain inaccessible.
Sources said the AC’s case remains sensitive and complicated, with her brother alleging murder and severe mental pressure in her workplace.  

Meanwhile, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra has denied any link between the two cases, emphasising that they occurred in separate police station areas. He also refuted claims that the ASI was assigned to protect the AC, asserting that she had no connection to the investigation in any capacity. “The AC never requested security, either verbally or in writing,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
deathSushmita MinzAlice Narmi LugunIUCAW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp