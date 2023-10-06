Odisha government bans highly toxic Paraquat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has banned the use of Paraquat, a highly toxic substance widely used as a herbicide for destroying weeds. The decision was taken in view of public safety and to prevent the adverse impact of the chemical on human health and animals. With the ban order coming into effect, the sale, stock, distribution, manufacturing and use of this toxic chemical has been prohibited in the entire state, according to a statement from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

As per the provisions of the Insecticides Act, of 1968, the ban will be initially effective for a period of two months. The state government after getting scientific opinion from research institutions and other stakeholders will also propose the Centre for a permanent ban of the chemical in Odisha. After receiving feedback on Mo Sarkar initiative, the office of the chief minister advised the department to examine the matter of banning Paraquat to prevent any further loss of human lives due to poisoning cases.

