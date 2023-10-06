Odisha has made great strides in skilling youth, says Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the efforts of the state government have been highly effective in making youth of the state globally employable through skill training in different trades at the World Skill Centre here.

Inaugurating the BPUT Tech Carnival-2023 at IMMT auditorium here, the chief minister said technology is the pivot of the future. “Our growth and well-being is dependent on our hold on advanced and emerging technologies. We must therefore keep ourselves engaged with the latest technology and stay ahead,” he said.

Stating Biju Patnaik University of Technology is a pre-eminent institution in the realm of technical education in our country, the chief minister said it has produced many brilliant technocrats who contribute immensely to the development of the state and the country. He said the university has made great strides in skilling its youth, making them employable and transforming Odisha into the skill capital of the world.

Speaking on the BPUT Tech Carnival 2023, the chief minister said it has been conceived to engage students in technical, cultural and sports activities. He said the carnival will be a calendar event to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work, sincerity and dedication of the students. The chief minister inaugurated the web portal and a poster for the event.

In his address, Minister of State for Skill Development Pritiranjan Gharai said Odisha has now become an advanced centre of technical education. Principal secretary in the Skill Development and Technical Education Department Usha Padhi, 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were present.

