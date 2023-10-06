One held in triple murder case in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a significant breakthrough, the police, on Wednesday, arrested one Mohendra Majhi in connection with the triple murders that shook Sankarpala village under Junagarh police station. On October 1, at around 4 PM, villagers found three dead bodies on the roadside of the Samkarpal-Dunda road in a secluded area. The victims were identified as Raimati, 35, her two-year-old son Sibasakti, and a 65-year-old man from the village Mahendra Kumar. On receiving information, the police initiated an investigation.

The SDPO of Dharamgarh Dhiraj Chopdar said Majhi, 30, happens to be the nephew of Raimati’s husband. Police said the accused suspected Raimati to be practising sorcery. He also suspected that he had been suffering from an illness and had not been able to have children because of Raimati’s ill practices. On October 1, when he encountered Raimati and her 2-year-old son returning from the fields in a secluded location, he attacked them with a sharp weapon, resulting in their deaths. Since Mahendra Kumar, a fellow villager, happened to have witnessed the crime, Majhi eliminated him as well, police added.

