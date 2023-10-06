Orissa HC notice to government on students’ union elections in state

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices returnable within a week to the state’s chief secretary, commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education and director of Higher Education on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking intervention for conducting students’ union elections in colleges and universities.

The petition was filed by Akhil Bharatiya Bidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) state secretary Arijeet Pattanaik and national executive member Chandi Prasad Suar. Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya, arguing on behalf of the petitioners, submitted that the cancellation of students’ union elections in different universities and educational institutions of the state since 2019 has resulted in the infringement of the fundamental rights of students.

Acharya also submitted that the inaction on the part of the state government in conducting the students’ union elections and their endeavour in cancelling the same for an indefinite period runs contrary to the Supreme Court of India-endorsed recommendation of the committee headed by JM Lyngdoh.

The Supreme Court, had in clear and unequivocal terms, held that universities and colleges across the country must ordinarily conduct elections for the appointment of students to student representative bodies, Acharya submitted.

The petition has sought the court’s direction to the state government to issue necessary notifications for conducting the students’ union elections for academic session 2023-24 forthwith in state universities and government as well as non-government-aided colleges.

As per the petition, the state government had in a notification on August 22, 2019, directed vice-chancellors of all state universities, principals of all government degree colleges as well as aided non-government colleges to cancel of students’ union election for the year 2019.

The notification had further stated the decision not to conduct the elections is in the larger interest of the student community, the petition said. The cancellation of the students’ union elections for an indefinite period is ‘highly arbitrary’ and ‘lacked reason’, the petition alleged.

