Two injured in medicos, security guards’ clash at VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension gripped the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Thursday as the medical students demanded the disengagement of the security guards of the hospital from the premises following a clash that broke out between the two groups on the wee hours of the day.

Sources said a security guard was hurt while one medical student also sustained head injuries during the clash. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment. Moreover, the internal assessment examination of MBBS students, which was scheduled for Thursday, was also postponed.

Dean and principal Jayashree Dora said, “We are planning to reduce the number of security guards and request the police to deploy home guards for security in the hospital. The situation is under control now.”

Police said, as per the complaints registered by both sides, it seems an argument took place between some medical students and a security guard at the gents’ hostel of the institution late on Wednesday night. However, the argument intensified and led to a brawl, in which the security guard sustained injuries, and rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Later a relative of the injured security guard arrived at the hospital and allegedly attacked a medical student, inflicting a head injury. Students then ransacked the police outpost near the hospital in protest, police informed.

As per the complaint of the medical students, house surgeons Praneet Kumar Pujari, Gauri Behera and Srinibas Pradhan were at the Casualty of the hospital when around 4 AM, the security guards allegedly entered the ward and attacked them with sticks.

However, the working president of the Paschim Odisha Surkhya Karmi Sangha, Debajyoti Pattnaik alleged the medical students at the hostel first assaulted a security guard, Saroj Tandia and subjected him to humiliation last night.

“They forced him to kneel down and also made casteist remarks against him. When the security guard was rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries, the PG doctors also denied him treatment due to which he was taken to a private nursing home,” he added. We demand an impartial investigation and action against those responsible for the incident, he further stated.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Burla, S Dash said, “Three separate cases have been registered including two by both the parties against each other and another one by police for ransacking the outpost. We have detained a person in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.”

