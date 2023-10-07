Asian Games Hockey gold: Naveen Patnaik video calls players, announces reward

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for winning a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for each player and support staff of the team, which with its stellar performance at the games, has sealed a berth for Paris Olympics, 2024. The team convincingly beat defending champions Japan 5-1 in the final.The chief minister spoke to the Indian team over video call. “My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian men’s hockey team. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proven that Hockey is truly India’s game, embodying our nation’s unyielding spirit. In Odisha, where Hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation. I wish the Indian Team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games next year,” he said. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian also congratulated the Indian team and said it played like champions throughout the tournament and deserved the gold medal. Sports secretary Vineel Krishna was also present.