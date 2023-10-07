Home States Odisha

Body of Army jawan to reach village today

On Tuesday, Saroj along with 23 others of 620 Battalion of Corps of EME had gone to Sikkim for their annual military exercises when their vehicles got trapped in a cloudburst at Baradang near Singtam.

Published: 07th October 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Picture of Saroj Das with his wife. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The final rites of Army havildar Saroj Das, who died in the Sikkim flood on Tuesday night, could not be performed as his body has not yet reached his native village Kendudhipa in Dhenkanal.Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra said the funeral rites would be conducted after the body arrives at the village on Saturday. The last rites would be conducted with full state honours, he added.

The body was on Friday flown to Kolkata for postmortem after which it was taken to New Delhi. “The body will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport on Saturday afternoon where dignitaries will pay tribute. It will then be taken to Kendudhipa village for cremation,” the SP added.

On Tuesday, Saroj along with 23 others of 620 Battalion of Corps of EME had gone to Sikkim for their annual military exercises when their vehicles got trapped in a cloudburst at Baradang near Singtam. Later, the Army authorities informed Saroj’s family members of his death and provided them with his photo for identification.Saroj is survived by his parents, two older siblings and a wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian ArmySaroj Das Sikkim floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp