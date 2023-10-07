December date for Srimandir heritage corridor project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a December deadline for the completion of the Shri Jagannath heritage corridor project. 5T secretary VK Pandian on Friday visited different project sites at Puri and reviewed their implementation. He asked officials to complete the project within the deadline.

It was decided that special attention will be given to keep the outer access road free from encroachments. Besides, redevelopment work of different ‘mathas’ will be expedited keeping in mind their history and heritage. Focus will also be given on landscaping works using plant varieties that are in tune with the heritage of the Shri Jagannath temple. Besides, adequate arrangements will be made for the parking of two-wheelers for the benefit of commuters and sevayats.

The 5T secretary asked the officials to complete the electrical substation work at the earliest and and expedite the STP. The Tata project was instructed to engage more manpower during night hours to complete the work on time. Pandian said utmost importance must be given to ensure thousands of devotees who visit the temple every day along with quality have the best of experience.

The progress of work at Jagannath Ballav Parking Centre and Sri Setu was also reviewed along with parking facilities and provision of basic amenities for devotees. The agency constructing the Sri Setu work and JBPC was instructed to complete the project on time by December.

