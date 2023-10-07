Doctors of VIMSAR welcome govt decision to impose ban on paraquat

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The doctors of VIMSAR, Burla have a reason to cheer as their long-standing demand to impose a ban on use of paraquat, a lethal herbicide, has been fulfilled by the state government. Doctors of the premier health institution of western Odisha were the first to raise concern over the need to ban the use of paraquat. The ban has been imposed for a period of 60 days.

A notice issued by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment on October 5 said, “On receipt of feedback and reports from various sources on the adverse effect of paraquat on human health and animals, in view of public safety and in exercise of powers conferred by section 27 of the Insecticide Act, 1968, the sale, stock, distribution, manufacturing and use of paraquat and its derivatives is hereby banned in the state of Odisha for a period of sixty days, with immediate effect from the issue of order.”

Expressing joy over the decision, assistant professor of Department of Medicine, Dr Shankar Ramchandani said he is overwhelmed that their years of effort to ban the deadly poison has finally yielded results.“Paraquat had become the most common means of suicide a few years back. Though every poisonous substance causes instant harm to a patient, there are still chances of them recovering after treatment. However, paraquat is very fatal. Once consumed, the herbicide starts affecting multiple organs including lungs, liver and kidney in no time. As a result, the patient dies a very painful death. There is also no antidote for paraquat poisoning yet,” he informed.

Though the ban is temporary, Ramchandani hoped the state government moved the issue with the Centre during this period to ensure a complete ban on the poison.In 2019, doctors of VIMSAR, Burla were the first to launch a campaign demanding a ban on paraquat as a large number of cases were reported in which people used it to commit suicide. The senior residents had also urged the then superintendent of VIMSAR to send a letter to the government regarding the imposition of ban on the sale of the herbicide. Eventually, Dr Ramchandani, then a senior resident of VIMSAR along with four other doctors, had resorted to fasting for 24 hours to draw the attention of the government towards the situation.

