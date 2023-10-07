Home States Odisha

FICCI national exec in Gujarat

FICCI president Subhrakant Panda with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The national executive committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) was organised at Ahmedabad on Thursday. Addressing the members of the apex business chamber, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appreciated FICCI’s long association with the state and its contribution to sectoral policy formulation which has helped attract significant investment.

FICCI president and managing director of IMFA Subhrakant Panda said Gujarat has made notable progress in last two decades by growing at a compounded rate of 15 per cent per annum. “It is home to more than 100 leading international companies and 13 lakh MSMEs, and accounts for one-third of India’s exports. India’s progress to becoming the third-largest economy in the world will hinge on the states’ continued contribution,” he said.

Special secretary of department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Sumita Dawra spoke on PM Gati Shakti national master plan. FICCI Vice President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal and past presidents Pankaj Patel and Rashesh Shah were present.

