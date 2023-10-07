Home States Odisha

Government approves 21 teaching posts for Odia University

The University offers an Integrated MA PhD programme in three departments, Odia language and literature, Linguistics and Natural Language Processing and Regional, Tribal Language and Heritage Studies.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday created teaching and non-teaching posts for Odia University, a month after it was opened. The government, under the Odia University Act, 2017, created 21 teaching posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor besides seven non-teaching posts, on the day. 

The new university was opened on September 5 this year. It offers an Integrated MA PhD programme in three departments - Odia language and literature, Linguistics and Natural Language Processing and Regional, Tribal Language and Heritage Studies.

Each of the three departments will have seven faculty members. The appointment of professor, associate professor and assistant professor will be made in the ratio of 1:2:4. The three departments currently have courses like manuscriptology, translation and NLP that are primarily skill and job-oriented.

Each department has 24 seats and all of them have been occupied. As the permanent infrastructure at Satyabadi is yet to be ready, the university is currently operating from a temporary campus at Sakhigopal Panthashala in Puri district.As far as non-teaching posts are concerned, junior and senior assistants besides section officer posts have been created.

