Mula Astami observed in temples of Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The 16-day ‘saradiya’ celebration in Shakti temples across Kalahandi kicked off on Friday with Mula Astami observance. As part of the celebration, a khandabasa ritual is offered to deity Lankeswari who is treated as guardian of Junagarh, the old capital of Kalahandi.

After performing the traditional tantric rituals at night, the ceremonial was taken in a procession and would be placed in standing position before the deity’s altar atop two heaps of rice. The head of the former royal family, Ananta Pratap Deo performs these ritual.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of Kalahandi and neighbouring districts converge to participate in cultural, sports, music, dance and drama activities during this occasion.

Additionally, the Mund Basa festival of Manikeswari deity in Bhawanipatna was also observed. On this day, the original head of the deity was replaced by a new earthen head which will remain till Vijaya Dasami after which it will be immersed and the original head will again be adorned.

BHAWANIPATNA: The 16-day ‘saradiya’ celebration in Shakti temples across Kalahandi kicked off on Friday with Mula Astami observance. As part of the celebration, a khandabasa ritual is offered to deity Lankeswari who is treated as guardian of Junagarh, the old capital of Kalahandi. After performing the traditional tantric rituals at night, the ceremonial was taken in a procession and would be placed in standing position before the deity’s altar atop two heaps of rice. The head of the former royal family, Ananta Pratap Deo performs these ritual. Thousands of devotees from different parts of Kalahandi and neighbouring districts converge to participate in cultural, sports, music, dance and drama activities during this occasion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additionally, the Mund Basa festival of Manikeswari deity in Bhawanipatna was also observed. On this day, the original head of the deity was replaced by a new earthen head which will remain till Vijaya Dasami after which it will be immersed and the original head will again be adorned.