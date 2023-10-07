Odisha focused on becoming major cancer care hub: CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dedicated two state-of-the-art linear accelerators for radiotherapy at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) at Cuttack. With the two new linear accelerators, the total number of such equipment at the facility has gone up to four. Procured at a cost of around Rs 38 crore, the new accelerators will substantially reduce the waiting time of patients.

Naveen said Odisha is witnessing a massive transformation in the healthcare sector. Apart from strengthening the infrastructure of various public health institutions and providing free quality healthcare, the state is now focused on becoming a major centre of cancer care in the eastern region of the country. Besides infrastructure development for cancer care at public health institutions, the government is also roping in private players to invest in cancer care institutions making it affordable for patients.

Along with the Bagchi-Shankara Cancer Hospital and the upcoming Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in the state capital, a new cancer hospital is also coming up at Jharsuguda. More such institutions will be set up in the next few years. The transformative change will certainly be a great boost for healthcare, Naveen said.

Stating that cancer treatment is a highly expensive process, the chief minister said patients and their family members require moral support. He urged doctors to look into this aspect and create confidence among the patients and their relatives. “Cancer is curable if detected and treated early,” the chief minister said while appealing cancer patients and their family members to face the situation with a positive attitude. He exuded confidence that the disease can be conquered with the support of all.

The chief minister also inaugurated a 30-bed day-care unit at the institute, enhancing the total number of day-care beds to 42. The unit has been set up for Rs 6 crore. Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said AHPGIC is a centre of excellence in cancer treatment, education and research. All critical care procedures are being done in Odisha completely free of cost. The state government is spending Rs 1,046 crore on free chemotherapy and other facilities across the state, he added. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.

