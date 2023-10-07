Odisha government may observe zero fatality week again this year

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the success of zero fatality week, held between April 1 and 7, the government is mulling to conduct the statewide drive again this year. It has been observed that regular enforcement activities for various offences like drunken driving, over speeding and riding without wearing a helmet are creating a huge impact and also helping generate awareness among citizens. Stricter enforcement helped prevent road accidents and fatalities, said a senior official of the Transport Department.

Last year, the department had issued 1,17,752 challans for over speeding, 1,76,784 for riding without wearing helmets and 11,544 for drunken driving. Between January and August this year, 75,850 challans were issued for over speeding, 89,756 for riding without wearing helmets and 6,287 for drunken driving.

Sources said frequent enforcement activities have also helped reduce juvenile offences and protect precious lives in the state. Around 224 challans were issued in 2022 for various traffic offences committed by juveniles. At least 388 challans were issued between January and August this year. Even as the government is focusing on enhancing enforcement activities, the number of road accidents and the fatalities arising out of them still remain a major cause of concern.

As per available data, 6,928 accidents were reported between January and July last year. Around 3,232 deaths and 6,290 injuries were reported during the period. In 2022, around 226 deaths of juveniles below the age of 18 and 660 injuries were reported. During the corresponding period this year, 7,174 road accidents, 3,376 deaths and 6,946 injuries were reported in the state. Meanwhile, the Transport Department has planned to enhance enforcement activities including checking of drunken driving with the assistance of Odisha Police ahead of Durga Puja festivities in the state.

