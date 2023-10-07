Orissa HC asks Balasore collector to consider Cerebral Palsy school body plea

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the collector of Balasore to consider and take a decision within six weeks the representation of the managing committee of ‘The Welfare’ school for Cerebral Palsy to review the order issued by it on March 23, 2023, suspending the managing body.

Justice AK Mohapatra issued the direction while disposing of the petition filed by the managing committee challenging the March 23 order of the collector. The collector had suspended the management of the school by invoking the June 6, 2022 resolution of the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.But the petitioner contended that the CP school has not been getting any aid from the government. “Therefore, the exercise of power by invoking resolution is completely illegal and arbitrary exercise of power conferred on the collector by virtue of the aforesaid resolution,” the petitioner counsel argued.

On March 28, 2023 the managing committee had filed a detailed representation before the collector for review of the order. But the representation is still pending before the collector, the petition pointed out.

In his September 26 order, Justice Mohapatra directed the collector to pass a final order assigning reasons within a period of six weeks. The decision should be communicated to the petitioner within two weeks thereafter, the order stated.

