Refused money, man shoots sister dead in Odisha

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A man reportedly shot his sister dead after she refused to give him money for medical treatment at Somagiri village within Pandapada police limits here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Malati Barik (32). Accused Prasanna Barik (35) surrendered before police after committing the crime. The incident took place at around 9 AM.

Sources said Malati, who was unmarried, used to live with her brother’s family at Somagiri. The sole breadwinner of the family, Prasanna worked as a gunman in a security firm and used to divide his salary between his wife and sister every month.

For the last several days, Prasanna was not keeping well. On the day, he asked his wife for some money to avail treatment for his condition. As his wife had gone to her parent’s place, she told him to take the money from his sister.

Prasanna then approached Malati but the latter refused and asked him to take the money from his wife. Enraged at her reply, the accused lost his cool, brought out his licensed gun and shot his sister.

Malati sustained bullet injury below her shoulder and started to bleed profusely. On hearing the gunshot, neighbours reached the spot and took her to the district headquarters hospital. However, she succumbed on way.

On being informed, Pandapada police rushed to the village and seized the weapon used in the crime. Prasanna, who was still present at the crime scene, was also taken into custody.

According to locals, Prasanna was mentally stable and committed the crime in a fit of rage. Police said the woman’s body was seized and sent for autopsy. A case was registered under section 302 of the IPC and the accused was arrested.

