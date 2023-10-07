Home States Odisha

Revenue collection in Odisha up by 15 per cent till September

The state has collected its own tax of Rs 23,854.16 crore against Rs 20,817.42 crore up to September last year.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Budget expenditure of the state in the first half of this financial year was 34.87 per cent as compared to 25.61 per cent during the same period last fiscal. Informing about the fiscal performance of the state in the first six months of this year till the end of September at the all secretaries meeting, principal secretary, Finance Vishal Dev said the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department has achieved a growth of 158 per cent over previous year’s expenditure. In the infrastructure sector, the Energy Department has achieved the highest growth of 2,400 per cent over the previous year.  

He said his own tax revenue has witnessed a growth of 14.59 per cent up to September mainly on account of good performance in collection of GST and excise duty. The state has collected its own tax of Rs 23,854.16 crore against Rs 20,817.42 crore during the same period last year.

Chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, who chaired the meeting,  advised all departments to take expeditious steps to utilise the additional supplementary provisions voted by the Assembly on October 3, 2023 without resorting to unnecessary parking outside the state exchequer.

The meeting also reviewed the utilisation of DMF and OMBADC funds and the disposal of pension cases was also discussed in detail and advised to expedite the process. Follow-up action on issues discussed in previous all secretaries meetings and collectors’ conferences held recently were also reviewed.

