Thousands rally in support of bauxite mining in Odisha

They raised slogans in support of a public hearing for the Sijumali bauxite project proposed by Vedanta Limited.

Published: 07th October 2023

Pro-mining activists marching on the roads of Kashipur on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Over 25,000 people including women of 24 panchayats in Kashipur and Thuamul Rampur took out a rally on Thursday supporting the proposed bauxite mining in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. The pro-mining activists marched on the roads of Kashipur and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Odisha Governor in this regard. They also raised slogans in support of public hearing for the Sijumali bauxite project proposed by Vedanta Limited. The project spans over an area of 1,549 hectare in Kashipur tehsil of Rayagada and Thuamal Rampur in Kalahandi.

The activists said the region will witness development once the industries come up. Besides, it will provide employment opportunities to the local people. However, some so-called environmentalists, NGOs and social workers are instigating innocent tribals against the mining for their vested interests.

“When many people died of diarrhoea, Covid-19 and other diseases, not a single one of them came to their aid. Now they are shedding crocodile tears for their personal benefit from Vedanta company. The problems of communication, health, water and education plaguing the region can be solved if the bauxite project comes up,” they added.In view of the large gathering, massive police deployment was made in Kashipur. The memorandum was submitted at Kashipur police station.

