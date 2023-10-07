Universities in Odisha told to finish affiliation work by October 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has asked all public universities to de-affiliate colleges and bring them under new universities set up in recent years as per their regional jurisdiction, by October 15. In the last five to seven years, many new universities including Rama Devi, Gangadhar Meher, Kalahandi, Khallikote, Rajendra, Vikram Deb and Dharanidhar universities have come up under Section 32 of Odisha Universities Act-1989. The government has been opening new universities with an aim to reduce the academic and governance burden on the major universities that currently are affiliating a large number of colleges.

The initiative, notwithstanding, many of the colleges are yet to be de-affiliated from their parent universities and brought under the fold of the new universities. Moreover, some of the new universities have recently asked the colleges that are supposed to be affiliated with them to pay up affiliation fees or pledge money afresh for the purpose instead of getting the money transferred from the parent university.

Flagging this, the Higher Education department on Thursday said it is improper to ask the colleges to pay up to get re-affiliated to new universities when they were duly affiliated to their parent universities. “Since these colleges were officially affiliated to their parent university, asking them to deposit affiliation fee/pledge money again for getting affiliation to the new university is improper,” the department directive read.

The department asked the new universities to immediately get the affiliation fee already paid by colleges transferred from the parent affiliating universities. The parent universities have also been asked to issue no objection certificates in favour of de-affiliation/re-affiliation of such colleges at the earliest. Colleges that were temporarily affiliated by the parent universities shall continue to pay the temporary affiliation fees to the new university.

