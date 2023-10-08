A glass act: This Durga Puja, wait to be dazzled

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack always holds back its best for Durga Puja. Known for its elaborately intricate and stunning Chandi Medhas (silver tableaux), the Millennium City has seen the sprinkle of gold in the designs on many occasions in the past. This time, though, it has something spectacular in store which could dazzle the devotees. Quite literally.

Rausapatna puja committee, which will celebrate its 127th Durga Puja this year, is fashioning a large glass tableaux to decorate the Mother Goddess. The 10 feet high and 13 feet wide tableaux is being done entirely with a ply base and glass pieces cut in various shapes and designs by Prahallad Sen, a local glass worker. An element of colour is being added to the design with the help of colourful foil papers and velvet sheets.

This is for the first time that Cuttack will witness a glass tableaux. Sen who has designed the entire ‘medha’ is being helped by 20 youths of Rausapatna. The work started three months back and Sen trained all the youths in glass cutting and designing prior to that.

“I had first floated the idea of making a glass tableaux two years back when the puja committee celebrated its 125th year. I am happy the committee members agreed to it this time,” said Sen. Till now, the puja committee had been making ‘zari medha’ for the Goddess. The idol’s height is eight feet.

“Unlike Chandi Medha, glass is a difficult medium to work with but gives a beautiful look to the entire set up,” Sen said. The committee is spending an amount of Rs 6 lakh on the tableaux and puja celebration.

A total of one quintal of glass pieces is being used for the tableaux. The glass tableaux will be used for next two years before being replaced by a silver tableaux.

“We have prepared the design and base of the tableaux. Two years later, the glass pieces will be removed and replaced with silver sheets and decorated with filigree designs,” said Minaketan Das, general secretary of the puja committee. The committee members claimed this is the first time a glass tableaux is being prepared for Durga Puja anywhere in Odisha.

As far as the rituals are concerned, the Rausapatna Durga Puja follows Bengali traditions. Das informed the celebration here was started as a family puja under a thatched house at Rausapatna in 1897 by a railway administrator from West Bengal Jatindra Mandal. His family handed over the puja to the Rausapatna locals in 1957 who then restarted it again as a community puja in 1962.

“The celebration here is not as exorbitant as other bigger pandals in Cuttack but is a symbol of communal harmony. Because, not just locals but people from all communities from different parts of the city participate in the puja here,” he added.

