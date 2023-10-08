Home States Odisha

Ex-principal gifts Rs 10 lakh to Gangadhar Meher College

Guru speaking to the staff of GMU over video call on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Former principal of the erstwhile Gangadhar Meher College (now university), Giridhari Prasad Guru on Friday donated Rs 10 lakh to the institution.An alumnus of the institution, Guru has also served as its principal from 1983 to 1986. He completed his graduation in the year 1953.

Guru said, “I pursued my graduation in Arts from the Gangadhar Meher College. I am happy to have been able to contribute for my alma mater.” Speaking on a video call from Bhubaneswar, he further asked the varsity to start a fellowship for the financially poor and bright students.

Vice-chancellor GMU, N Nagaraju thanked Guru for his generosity and concern for his alma mater. Deputy registrar of the varsity, UC Pati said, the donation, made by Guru, would be kept in a fixed deposit, and the annual interest amount utilised to provide scholarship to PhD scholars as per the criteria to be decided by the donor. The poor students of the varsity will be benefitted.

