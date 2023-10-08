Odisha CHSE comes up with question bank for students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to help Plus II students prepare well for the upcoming Annual Higher Secondary Examinations (AHSE), the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has started coming up with question banks of different subjects.

CHSE officials said the new initiative of the Council, launched keeping in view the interest of students from this year, will also help them in preparing for other competitive exams. “The questions compiled are for reference and practice of students for AHSE and competitive exams,” the Council stated in a letter.

It also asked principals of all higher secondary schools, affiliated to it, to popularise the question bank among other students to ensure they get the best out of it. A CHSE official said in the first phase, the question bank has been made available for five subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and and Mathematics - of the Science stream on the CHSE portal.

Subsequently, questions in subjects of other streams will be made available to the students on the website and the process is currently underway.CHSE sources said AHSE-2024, for which the form fill up process has already started, has been tentatively scheduled to mid-February. The annual exam is most likely to commence after February second week. The final timetable will be updated on the CHSE in due course of time, the Council sources said.

Controller of Examination Ashok Kumar Nayak said the form fill up process for ex-regular candidates that commenced from September 15 came to an end on October 7. Fee deposit with a fine of Rs 450 for the same will end on October 9.

