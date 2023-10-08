Odisha CM announces Rs 1.5 cr for hockey star Amit Rohidas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for defender-dragflicker Amit Rohidas for his significant role in India’s historic gold medal triumph at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The chief minister congratulated Rohidas, acknowledging his outstanding performance and calling him an inspiration for youngsters not only across Odisha but also India. He said, “Amit Rohidas’ remarkable achievements exemplify the spirit of perseverance and excellence. He has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in our state and beyond. His success story resonates with every individual striving to achieve greatness, and we are immensely proud of his accomplishments.”

Rohidas, a resident of Odisha’s cradle of hockey, Sundargarh, was part of the team that won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Having honed his skills at Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela, who has an impressive record of over 150 caps, he emerged as an integral cog in India’s campaign in Hangzhou, serving as the first rusher and displaying remarkable strategic acumen. His pivotal goal in the semi-final against Korea, propelled the Indian team towards the final and the coveted gold medal.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for defender-dragflicker Amit Rohidas for his significant role in India’s historic gold medal triumph at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. The chief minister congratulated Rohidas, acknowledging his outstanding performance and calling him an inspiration for youngsters not only across Odisha but also India. He said, “Amit Rohidas’ remarkable achievements exemplify the spirit of perseverance and excellence. He has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in our state and beyond. His success story resonates with every individual striving to achieve greatness, and we are immensely proud of his accomplishments.” Rohidas, a resident of Odisha’s cradle of hockey, Sundargarh, was part of the team that won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Having honed his skills at Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela, who has an impressive record of over 150 caps, he emerged as an integral cog in India’s campaign in Hangzhou, serving as the first rusher and displaying remarkable strategic acumen. His pivotal goal in the semi-final against Korea, propelled the Indian team towards the final and the coveted gold medal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });