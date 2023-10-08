Odisha CM to lay Bhubaneswar Metro rail foundation on January 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The phase-I of the Bhubaneswar Metro rail project has been approved by the Odisha government at an estimated Rs 5,929 crore.While the project cost will be fully borne by the state government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay its foundation stone on January 1, 2024.

Reviewing the project on Saturday, Naveen said metro rail is a major landmark for Odisha and once complete, Bhubaneswar will join the select group of top cities in the country with a rapid transit system.

“The project will strengthen public transport in the city and enable its economic growth. The city has been recognised for various urban projects and is emerging as a city with an enhanced quality of life. The mega project will make Bhubaneswar the top liveable city in the country,” he said.Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation, a fully-owned company of the state government has been incorporated under the Companies Act and already started functioning.

The metro rail from Trisulia Square to Bhubaneswar airport will have 20 stations. It will be set up on an elevated structure and run on the median/side of the existing roads. The stations will cover important places like Nandankanan, KIIT Square, Damana, Jaydev Vihar, Vani Vihar, Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar railway station, Bapuji Nagar, Sishu Bhawan and Capital Hospital. The metro will be extended to Khurda and Puri in subsequent phases.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian apprised the chief minister on the choice of the alignment which was finalised after extensive field visits. The route has been selected to decongest main roads and benefit maximum number of daily commuters. The metro rail will connect other growth centres in and around the state capital, he said.

Construction of the project will start soon and the government has set the target to complete phase I in the next four years. A high- level committee under the chairmanship of development commissioner Anu Garg has been constituted for overseeing the engagement of an executing agency for the project. The chief minister has directed all agencies to work in close coordination and ensure timely completion of the project.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had prepared the detailed project report after environmental and social impact assessment, traffic and topographic surveys besides the geo-technical investigation. Minister for Housing and Urban Development Usha Devi, principal secretary G Mathi Vathanan and other senior officials were present.

