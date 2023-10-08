Odisha govt sanctions additional Rs 175 cr for Special Development Councils

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an additional grant of Rs 175.5 crore for the Special Development Councils (SDCs). The fund will be spent on preservation of tribal language, art, culture, and heritage. With the additional grant, the nine SDCs in the state will get a total grant of Rs 351 crore for the current fiscal.

The state government has constituted SDCs in Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur.Interacting with chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of the SDCs after the announcement, secretary to the CM (5T) VK Pandian laid emphasis on the importance of preserving and safeguarding the unique identity of each tribal community, including their art, culture and language.

“Every penny granted to SDCs should go towards promotion and propagation of tribal culture. The challenge for the next generation lies in maintaining their culture and identity. Hence every resource must be committed to safeguarding this uniqueness and nurturing pride within the community,” Pandian said.

All 62 tribal groups, including the 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups, have special and unique identities that merit preservation. Stressing that the CM has entrusted all the members of the SDCs with the responsibility of safeguarding the culture, the 5T secretary said, the government has undertaken numerous initiatives to preserve the rich tapestry of tribal culture and tradition.

“The essence of community development is non-negotiable in the activities facilitated through SDCs. Financial support has been extended to sacred groves, cultural organisations and those dedicated to the promotion of music and dance,” he added.

The activities of SDCs have been categorised for preservation and propagation of tribal culture and heritage. Additionally, directives have been issued to the department for the development of a tribal cultural calendar.All the chairpersons, members and beneficiaries appreciated government’s commitment to establishing SDCs.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an additional grant of Rs 175.5 crore for the Special Development Councils (SDCs). The fund will be spent on preservation of tribal language, art, culture, and heritage. With the additional grant, the nine SDCs in the state will get a total grant of Rs 351 crore for the current fiscal. The state government has constituted SDCs in Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur.Interacting with chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of the SDCs after the announcement, secretary to the CM (5T) VK Pandian laid emphasis on the importance of preserving and safeguarding the unique identity of each tribal community, including their art, culture and language. “Every penny granted to SDCs should go towards promotion and propagation of tribal culture. The challenge for the next generation lies in maintaining their culture and identity. Hence every resource must be committed to safeguarding this uniqueness and nurturing pride within the community,” Pandian said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All 62 tribal groups, including the 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups, have special and unique identities that merit preservation. Stressing that the CM has entrusted all the members of the SDCs with the responsibility of safeguarding the culture, the 5T secretary said, the government has undertaken numerous initiatives to preserve the rich tapestry of tribal culture and tradition. “The essence of community development is non-negotiable in the activities facilitated through SDCs. Financial support has been extended to sacred groves, cultural organisations and those dedicated to the promotion of music and dance,” he added. The activities of SDCs have been categorised for preservation and propagation of tribal culture and heritage. Additionally, directives have been issued to the department for the development of a tribal cultural calendar.All the chairpersons, members and beneficiaries appreciated government’s commitment to establishing SDCs.